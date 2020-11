BLYTHE, Ga (WJBF) – The Augusta Fire Department responded to a house fire in Blythe.

The home is on Church Street.

Fire is now under control.



Crews are now venting the home and completing salvage work. They’ll then inspect the home. pic.twitter.com/L9n4HarVqa — Augusta Fire & EMA (@ARC_EMA) November 25, 2020

The house suffered heavy damage in the fire and officials are saying it is unlivable.

Authorities and local organizations are currently trying to determine how to help the family and if they have a place to stay tonight.

