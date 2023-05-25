AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – According to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, multiple Aiken County volunteer fire departments are the on-scene of a building fire at the Dollar General located at Williston and Silver Bluff Roads.

The call came in to Aiken County Dispatch at 10:19 a.m.

Authorities say the fire started in the back of the store then spread to the building.

Silver Bluff Fire Department is being assisted by Jackson Fire Department and New Ellenton Fire Department.

There is no information at this time about the extent of the structural damage the fire caused to the store.