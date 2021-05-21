Fire crews in Aiken County battling abandoned house fire

WARRENVILLE, Sc (WJBF) – Aiken County Fire crews are the scene of a fire.
It broke out just after 8:00 a.m. Friday morning on the 100 block of Carline Road. The home is abandoned.
No word on what sparked the fire. No injuries have been reported.
