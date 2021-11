Now that we are nearing the month of December, we are experiencing more frequent cold conditions. Over the last week, we had several frosty mornings and some freezes across the CSRA. This upcoming week, we have the potential for our first Widespread Freeze of the season. A cold front passage on Monday will bring a blast of cold air in from Canada.

Vipir 6 Alert Days are issued for the overnight hours and early mornings of Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to drop between 25-32 degrees both days for the entire CSRA. The coldest temperatures will be in our northern counties, with the southern counties sitting around the freezing mark. It is likely that there will be Freeze Watches and Warnings issued as we get closer to the date.