Fire breaks put at T’s Restaurant on Mike Padgett Highway

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Fire Department crews are on the scene of a structure fire at T’s restaurant located at 3416 Mike Padgett Highway.

The flames broke out just after 3:00 a.m. Monday morning.

No word on how the fire started.

