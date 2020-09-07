Fire breaks put at T’s Restaurant on Mike Padgett Highway

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Fire Department crews are on the scene of a structure fire at T’s restaurant located at 3416 Mike Padgett Highway.
The flames broke out just after 3:00 a.m. Monday morning.
No word on how the fire started.
