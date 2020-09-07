Fire breaks out at T’s Restaurant on Mike Padgett Highway

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Fire Department crews are on the scene of a structure fire at T’s restaurant located at 3416 Mike Padgett Highway.

The flames broke out just after 3:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Just after 3 am firefighters responded to a structure fire at T’s Restaurant on Mike Padgett Hwy.



Firefighters quickly located the fire in a back wash room area.



Crews worked quickly to contain and knock down the fire in that room.



It took them about 20-30 minutes to do so. — Augusta Fire & EMA (@ARC_EMA) September 7, 2020

Count on Newschannel 6 for an update on this story.

Latest Headlines: