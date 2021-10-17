Fire breaks out at Burke County Sheriff’s Office record storage location

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Burke County Emergency Management and Burke County Fire Department are on the scene battling a fire at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the fire has been contained in the outdoor records storage shed. We’ve learned valuable retention files related to criminal cases, former employees, and historical arrest data, as well as Burke County Sheriff’s Office Equipment has been destroyed.

Credit: Burke County Sheriff’s Office

The fire is under control, and no one was injured nor at risk as the fire did not reach either building, authorities added.

