Augusta, GA (WJBF)- On May 16th, 2021 at 4:39pm a report came about Rollin Elementary School 2160 Mura Dr, Augusta, GA 30906 is on fire.

Fire trucks and police are the scene to contain the fire, they advices all civilians to avoid the area.

More information is unclear about the cause of the fire, along with if any are injured.

