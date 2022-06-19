GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) — According to GVW Fire Department, a fire at the Graniteville landfill is contained.

Residents in the Connector Road area may be able to see heavy smoke in the area. Multiple fire personnel and the County’s Public Works Department were on the scene working to extinguish the fire. The fire is contained and there is no public health hazard.

“The fire is contained and there is no public health hazard,” the department said in a social post.

You’re asked not to drive to the area to investigate to leave room for fire resources to maneuver.