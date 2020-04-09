Fire at Azalea Park Apartments in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Around 9:30 P.M. crews with the Augusta Fire Department responded to the scene of a fire on the 1800 block of Fayetteville Drive.

Crews discovered the fire started at the top floor of a two-story building. It took an hour to get the fire under control. 7 apartments were damaged and multiple people will be displaced.

An investigator has been called to assess the scene. An exact cause has not been determined.

There are no other details at this time.

