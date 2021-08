AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Nearly half of Americans will spend more money this summer than the past two combined, according to a recent survey from buy now, pay over time solution Affirm.

Amidst all the post-lockdown excitement of planning summer activities and heading back to school, it’s easy for families to overextend their budgets.

Weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor spoke with financial expert Tonya Rapley on ways to spend less of your hard-earned money.