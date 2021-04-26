Plant Vogtle announces two major accomplishments

BURKE COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – The Plant Vogtle construction project has hit two major milestones.

A massive water tank has been lifted into place atop the Unit four containment vessel.

The placement represents the last major crane lift at the Burke County site.

The water tank weighs more than 720-thousand pounds and holds about 750 thousand gallons of water.

The water would be used in the event of an emergency to help cool the reactor.

Unit three has also hit a major milestone.

Hot functional testing marks the last series of major tests underway for the new nuclear unit ahead of initial fuel load. The testing represents a significant step towards operations and providing customers with a reliable, carbon-free energy source for the next 60 to 80 years.

Over the next several weeks, nuclear operators will use the heat generated by the unit’s four reactor coolant pumps to raise the temperature and pressure of plant systems to normal operating levels.

Once normal operating temperature and pressure levels are achieved and sustained, the unit’s main turbine will be raised to normal operating speed using steam from the plant.

During these series of tests, nuclear operators will be able to exercise and validate procedures as required ahead of fuel load.

Once operating, the two new units will be able to power more than 500-thousand homes and businesses.

Significant milestones that have been recently achieved include: