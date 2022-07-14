AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – “The Royal,” a film that was made in Augusta back in 2019, is set to debut in theaters and on streaming platforms on July 15th.

“The Royal” tells the story of Willie Mays Aikens and his comeback story.

The films production mostly happened in Augusta and the immediate area.

On the set of “The Royal”; Photo sent by Film Augusta

Film Augusta was instrumental in bringing the film to Augusta, and while the film was in town, it did plenty to help the community.

“In addition to hiring local crew, The Royal generated economic impact in Augusta by paying local location fees, housed crew in local hotels, hired several local background extras, and utilized additional local services,” said Jennifer Bowen, the Film Liaison of Film Augusta.

“The Royal” is set to play in theaters in select cities and will stream on Vudu, Apple TV, and Pay Per View initially.