Fiery train derailment traps 2 crew members in Kentucky

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a fiery train derailment in eastern Kentucky.

A Pike County Emergency Management official says two crew members of the CSX train were initially trapped Thursday morning.

He wasn’t sure whether they were injured but said crews were trying to extricate them. He said a flammable liquid was leaking into a nearby waterway.

Officials were still trying to identify it. The derailment happened in a rural area near the Russell Fork of the Big Sandy River. Video showed a wooded area behind homes ablaze.

