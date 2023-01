AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – A fatal crash killed one man in Aiken. It happened early Sunday morning after 4 o’clock on Dry Branch Road near Odom Street in Aiken. The Aiken County Coroner reports the vehicle ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree then burst into flames. The driver, 31-year-old John Ways died at the scene after passers-by pulled him out of the car. The Coroner’s Office along with Highway Patrol are investigating.