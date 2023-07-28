CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – First responders in Clayton County, Georgia were called to a fatal crash Friday morning.

According to their Facebook Page, the crash happened around 1:00 am at I-75 at I-285.

Authorities say four people and a dog were killed following the two vehicle accident.

One vehicle caught fire after flipping and ejected two people.

Two other people and a dog died in the fire.

All four people and the dog are from the same vehicle.

Clayton County Police Detectives confirm three of the victims are siblings ages 21, 18, and 12.

The next-of-kin has been notified.

The fourth victim (female) still haven’t been identified.

Other media outlets report the car carrying the four people was going over 100 miles per hour on I-75 southbound when it clipped another vehicle.