Fiance throws at-home bachelorette party for his bride-to-be

Omar Brown threw his fiancee, Kelli Van Harn, a bachelorette party in quarantine that has since gone viral on TikTok in Southfield, Mi.

(ABC News) – One Michigan groom became an honorary maid of honor when he threw his bride-to-be a “Bachelorette Party” while quarantining.

On April 18, Omar Brown, 25, decided to surprise his fiance, Kellin Van Harn, 28, with a bachelorette party in their apartment. Brown recreated activities that Van Harn’s friends were planning to do together, from manicures to mimosas, brunch and watching the rom-com, “Bridesmaids.”

“[The girls] were supposed to be doing nails and having mimosas and what not, so I’m like, all right, that should be easy enough. I can paint nails. I can surprise her,” said Brown, who also went all-in on heart decorations and even donned a crop top outfit to dress like her friends.

Omar Brown set up a bachelorette party for Kelli Van Harn on April 18, 2020 in Southfield, Mi.Omar Brown set up a bachelorette party for Kelli Van Harn on April 18, 2020 in Southfield, Mi.Courtesy of Kelli Van Harn

Van Harn said she was blown away by the surprise.

“I walked out all groggy and he’s making me brunch and there’s a nail station,” she said. “It was super sweet and I almost cried like 100 times during the day because it was so cute.”

“My maid of honors, I have two, said that they were worried that he threw a better bachelorette party than they could have,” she joked.

Omar Brown set up a nail salon and made brunch for Kelli Van Harn on April 18, 2020, in Southfield, Mi.Omar Brown set up a nail salon and made brunch for Kelli Van Harn on April 18, 2020, in Southfield, Mi.Courtesy of Kelli Van Harn

Van Harn documented the moment on her TikTok account and the video has since been liked 69,000 times.

Omar Brown,25, and Kelli Van Harn, 28, pictured before coronavirus quarantine.Omar Brown,25, and Kelli Van Harn, 28, pictured before coronavirus quarantine.Courtesy of Kelli Van Harn

“[The views] kept going up and for me, it just felt really good,” said Brown. “It was really good just to see the reaction on her face when she woke up and realized that she was getting the bachelorette party that she originally didn’t think she was going to get.”

A week earlier, Van Harn threw a “Vegas”-themed quarantine bachelor party for Brown complete with fake plane tickets, roulette decorations and card games.

Kelli Van Harn hosted a Vegas-themed bachelor part for Omar Brown on April 11, 2020 in their apartment in Southfield, Mi.Kelli Van Harn hosted a Vegas-themed bachelor part for Omar Brown on April 11, 2020 in their apartment in Southfield, Mi.Courtesy of Kelli Van Harn

The coronavirus pandemic has put wedding plans, bridal showers and bachelor and bachelorette parties on hold. Couples have creatively adapted, turning to virtual events to mark these moments from afar.

Brown and Van Harn are set to get married on May 30. They decided to keep their date and have a virtual, intimate, ceremony among friends and family. While it won’t be exactly what they’ve planned, the couple said they are trying to make the most of their current circumstances.

“We’ve been together for four years, but we got engaged just before the pandemic started and our wedding is in 30 days from today, which is pretty crazy!” said Van Harn. “We are definitely rewriting our own wedding story, but taking all these lemons and making some lemonade.”