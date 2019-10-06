Few businesses, high taxes, lack of transparency concern Bamberg County, South Carolina residents

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Residents are expressing concerns over their community in Bamberg County, South Carolina. Many of them, asking what’s going on? “There’s a lack of transparency with the information that is needed for us to know the workings of our local government,” Brad Hudson told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

That lack of transparency, Brad Hudson says, is one of the reasons why he decided to become a part of Concerned Citizens of Bamberg County. “We’ve had monthly meetings with the community and giving them ideas and taking them about what we can do as a county to promote change here,” he said.

In addition to the high taxes — industry moving out is also a cause for concern. “It just seems like nothing is getting better,” Hudson added.

“I can promise you, I have worried more about Bamberg County within the last seven years probably than anyone else has worried about in the last 30,” County Council Chairman Trent Kinard said. He says that leaders are working hard to restore a sense of prosperity to the community.” We will be announcing a new industry on Monday night. We also had a number of solar farms come in but that is a good little chunk of change to come into the county,” he shared.

We’ve also learned about the new law enforcement center coming to the old hospital building.

“You will see a new facade and a new roof go up on it. There are talking about why is the sheriff’s department is moving — go by there look at the mold on the wall. Go by there and look at a faucet that drips so much that it cut a hole out in the sink. So they do deserve it they are working hard. Not only will that take care of that picture, that community around there also will be revitalized,” he said.

But Hudson says loans are also on their minds after the County took out multiple ones. “We have been borrowing billions of dollars to do projects in is community and we pay those loans off with the 1 percent sales tax but this Bamberg Facilities Corporation is a secretive entity of the County.”

“You know, did we get a few loans here and there to try to make things better yes,” Chairman Kinard shared. “Did I vote for them all, hell no, I didn’t vote for a bunch of them. I didn’t vote for the $8 million loan nor the $10 million. I voted no for the $70 solid waste fee so everybody is mad at me but I’m the only council member who voted no on all those projects,” he added.

Shawn requested to dig deeper into the Bamberg Facilities Corporation and a Freedom of Information request states the “South Carolina nonprofit corporation is not a public, governmental or quasi-governmental body.”

The Corporation was formed as a non-profit in 2013 to help the county after a money crisis. It took out an $8.4 million dollar loan just ten days after opening. It took out other loans as well. NewsChannel 6 has learned, however, the non-profit status was revoked in 2015 which could mean tax returns not filed.

“I don’t think they are under 501(c)(3) but we’ll check,” Kinard said when asked about the status revocation.

Add the change in service providers for E-911 calls to the list of questions. Shawn told you Wednesday about the move that surprised many including the Bamberg County Rescue Squad. As of October 1, Medshore ambulance started providing service for Bamberg County.

“Jerry Creech, a Barnwell County Council member came to me about an idea of starting a regional ambulance service, Chairman Kinard recalls. “They already had Medshore in place. They thought it was a great company they asked us what we thought about it. In the end, we kept talking with Barnwell because Allendale pulled out because they were happy with their county service. So it came to a point with Barnwell that this could be quasi-regional,” he said.

Some say with Medshore based out of Anderson County that should have sounded an alarm. Kinard said that he didn’t even know the company was out of the Upstate of South Carolina.

“To be honest with you, I did not know that in the beginning. I knew of the service I knew what they did through Jerry Creech in Barnwell. As far as where they’re from, I wasn’t thinking about anything I thought they might have been from Barnwell but I wanted sure,” he shared.

Shawn first met Councilman Jerry Creech when Barnwell County officials formed a committee to take a look at EMS response times issue in Barnwell County.

The issue back in January 2019, EMS vehicles are having to travel for hours to get to and from locations and well as the lack of emergency care in the area. Officials said at the time that they were looking at ways to change that — including a committee.

Back to Bamberg County, Kinard said that the change in service provider shouldn’t have been a surprise. He says his team has been working to get in contact with the Bamberg Rescue Squad about several issues. They’ve even sent a letter dated June 6, 2019. “With no reply so you have June, July, August, September, and then October so four months from the date of that letter we had no responses no talking whatsoever from the Bamberg Rescue Squad and we ended up doing what we did,” he shared.

According to Captain Roger Hughes, the County owes the Rescue Squad $118,750.02. “I don’t know the reason [why they haven’t received it], the money is there, Chairman Kinard said. “We have a treasurer it’s up to her to release the money. But we’ve got something that’s called a fund balance which is plenty of money. We set it up throughout the year to make sure we have the adequate money to pay folks, that’s why you do it. So the money is there she didn’t transfer it and I’m assuming didn’t want to use the fund balance money to pay them but it’s there to pay them,” he stated.

Hughes says that his team hasn’t been provided with a written contract since 2012 but was still providing the area with coverage. “I’m not sure why. I don’t think that the rescue squad themselves weren’t concerned. We were just working on that premise of this is what we’ll pay you and that’s what they took. So, I think that’s just how it went for those numbers of years,” Chairman Kinard said.

“I feel very upset about [the change in service providers]. Why are they taking Bamberg County‘s money from the rescue squad out of Bamberg County and giving it to Anderson County where Joey Preston came from? Bamberg County citizens, we’ve got to wake up,” Judy Sandifer said.

Joey Preston became Bamberg County Administrator in 2012. Since then, he has been in a nearly 11-year legal battle with Anderson County Council, which began with a severance deal back in 2008.

‘I said don’t tell me about nothing, as long as you don’t do that in Bamberg County I don’t care what happened up the road,” the Chairman recalled when first speaking with Preston. “I want you to do the best job you can for Bamberg County and he has,” he added.

The Court of Appeals ruled in 2017 that the council didn’t have the legal authority to approve the deal, saying a majority of the council had conflicts of interest.

Recently, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled the severance agreement, valued at more than $1.1 million, was invalid and referred back to the Circuit Court to determine how much he must payback. He may stand to owe the County at least $784,000, according to the Independent Mail. But one of his attorneys said that he has other debts that must be paid first, including a $1.2 million court order linked to the silver-based Ponzi scheme orchestrated by former Anderson County Councilman Ron Wilson, the paper added.

“[Preston] owes millions of dollars over there and how is he paying that? He’s getting friends from over there and they are taking all of the money from out of our county and putting it in Anderson County I want to know where Joey Preston’s getting the money to pay back Anderson County is it from Bamberg County, is that where he’s getting his money? I don’t know,” Sandifer asked.

The Concerned Citizens of Bamberg County was so concerned over Preston’s contract in Bamberg County, they signed a petition.”We believe his contract was basically void because as a county, we are administrator-run government and we have him contracted through his LLC in Anderson County so his consulting firm was acting as an administrator and we believe that was against the law,” Hudson said. “We have over 1,500 people sign the petition and we presented that to the council,” Hudson stated.

“All I saw was the cover letter saying what it said. I’ve never seen those names,” the Chairman said. “Mr. Preston has done a good job. He has kept us out of debt. He’s got us into position right now that Bamberg County has not been in — in 30 years. Bamberg County didn’t have a raining day dollar at all prior to him coming here and prior to this council. We were operating in debt in every single thing we did. We are still in debt. You can’t borrow your way out of debt but at least you can borrow enough to put you on solid ground. Right now, I feel like we are on solid ground,” he added.



Shawn obtained a copy of Preston’s signed and dated as of July 1, 2019 contract. He learned Preston will receive more than $130,000/year for his service. The agreement is for two years.

“The administrator must notify/remind counsel in writing one hundred twenty (12) days prior to any annual anniversary of he date first above written, that this contract will automatically renew on the next July 1st,” it says.

A performance evaluation will be done no later than February 1 of each year. It also states that he can be suspended with full pay and benefits at any time during the agreement and must be notified ten days before any suspension.

“Bamberg County has some of the highest taxes in the state I know,” Keith Porter shared when asked about his concerns.

“In my opinion, the State of South Carolina has failed rural South Carolina,” Chairman Kinard said. “They are high we don’t have as much industry. The State of South Carolina could help us out tomorrow all they would have to do is form a state-wide industrial park. Take all of the existing industrial parks, get your Tier 4 counties like Bamberg, Lee, Allendale, Hampton, the poorest counties in South Carolina, and give us 1 percent and at that point, small rural South Carolina will be back alive,” he added.

He figures the money would generate $12 million for each of the poor counties every year.

Meanwhile, it’s been about seven months since a fire broke out in downtown Bamberg. The area is mostly unoccupied with those remains on full display. “Clean up is in [the owner’s] hands,” Bamberg Mayor Nancy Foster said. While it’s a City of Bamberg issue and not a Bamberg County one, County officials are working in the background to try to get the scene under control by reaching out to the City of Bamberg and the IRS. “All of those buildings have federal liens on them,” Chairman Kinard said. “You have to go through the IRS and everybody else to try to get them released before we can even clean it up. So the County is working diligently with the City and Mayor Foster to come up with a plan to speak with the IRS wherever it may be to try to get them to lift off of those four buildings and then we can rectify it and get it cleaned up,” he added.

How’s the County’s money? County officials say that the County isn’t rich but it’s fine. “I think the County finances are alright, Chairman Kinard said. “If you look at the financial statements at the end of the year, we are just getting by. For the first time in many, many years we have a fund balance. That’s something we never had before. Anybody got any questions about it can look at the financial audit and we had a clean audit this year and I’m pretty proud of that,” he added.

Four material weaknesses and four significant deficiencies were noted, in that audit.

Shawn: Can you put a dollar amount on the debt that’s owed?

Kinard: I can’t right now but anywhere from $11, $12, $13 million right now.

“I think in the past, we’ve missed opportunities by being near sided — not seeing the future,” Chairman Kinard said when asked about the future. “The taxes are where they are and will probably where they are going to stay for a while. But I think we got to step outside of our comfort zone with the money we’ve already got and not raising any more taxes, getting these loans to come down and using them somewhere. If we’re not willing to step outside of our comfort zone and do something a little different Bamberg County is going to die — not because of taxes but because of doing nothing,” he believes.

As for the Concerned Citizens of Bamberg County, Kinard says that he is willing to work with the group but he would like solutions to the problems that may exist. “The only two things that group has ever said fire Joey Preston and get rid of Trent. They have never came with solutions like let’s do a statewide industrial park and then go push it to Columbia. Look at unfunded state mandates we get here in Bamberg County. Go to the State of South Carolina and use that same energy you got here in Columbia,” he said.

Shawn also asked about an incident involving Brad Hudson following a Council meeting that had a lot of people talking on social media. Chairman Kinard said that he couldn’t talk on-record about the incident because it is under investigation by state police.