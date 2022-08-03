LOS ANGELES (WJW) — A California judge has reportedly issued a temporary restraining order against a man accused of elder abuse against actor Edie McClurg, who is in her 70s.

TMZ reported that Michael Ramos wedged himself into the life of the “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” star, who now lives with dementia. The ruling means Ramos must move out of McClurg’s home and cannot be within 100 yards of her.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for September.

The conservator for McClurg, Angelique Cabral, had filed a protective order against Ramos Monday, saying he attempted to marry the actor and also sexually assaulted one of her caregivers at her home, People reported.

“Mr. Ramos claims to be the conservatee’s ‘longtime friend’ and was able to ingratiate himself into the conservatee’s life while she was battling dementia,” Cabral said in court documents obtained by People. “[Ramos], who is unemployed, was able to finagle his way into the conservatee’s home even though he has never paid rent or any of the expenses.”

Pictured is Edie McClurg on Circus of the Stars #13, November 25, 1988. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Cabral said that a court was able to “prevent” Ramos from attempting to take McClurg out of the state for the purpose of marriage, and made clear the two were never lovers.

A police report was also previously made against Ramos regarding the sexual assault charges against one of McClurg’s caregivers.

In the court documents, Cabral did not hold back her opinion on Ramos, saying he “clearly needs professional help.”

The National Sexual Assault Hotline can be reached at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).