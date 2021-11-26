Woman Being Treated for Gunshot Wound, Investigation Underway in Augusta Friday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — An investigation is underway following a shooting in Augusta, Friday, November 26.

Authorities responded to an address on Spring House Lane in reference to the incident at around 11:15 a.m.

The female victim who was shot earlier was located and transported to Doctor’s Hospital ER with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 1 p.m. Friday afternoon, investigators were still on the scene. They “are in the early stages of the investigation,” according to a news release.

