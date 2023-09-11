GEORGIA (WJBF) – FEMA has announced that they are adding 25 counties in Georgia to the presidential disaster declaration for assistance including Appling, Emanuel, Jenkins, and Screven.

President Biden declared three counties – Cook, Glynn, and Lowndes – eligible for federal Individual Assistance as well as Public Assistance funding for debris removal and emergency services in his major disaster declaration of September 7th.

According to officials, Public Assistance funding is now available under the amendment, on a cost-sharing basis, to eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations, including houses of worship, in these additional counties affected by Hurricane Idalia on August 30th: Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Bulloch, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Echols, Emanuel, Jeff Davis, Jenkins, Lanier, Pierce, Screven, Tattnall, Thomas, Tift, Ware and Wayne.

Officials say that Public Assistance provides help to communities impacted by Idalia to cover a full range of measures, including debris removal, life-saving emergency protective services and restoration of public infrastructure, including roads, bridges, dams and public parks and recreation facilities.