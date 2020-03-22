FEMA administrator says more masks are being shipped from stockpile amid shortage

(ABC News) – Critical medical gear is still in short supply as the nation grapples with new coronavirus, but Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Peter Gaynor said on ABC’s “This Week,” that masks are in the midst of shipping from the national stockpile, but could not provide details on a concrete timeline.

“They’re shipping today, they shipped yesterday, they’ll ship tomorrow,” Gaynor said on Sunday.

“When you say ‘they,’ how many? Which masks? The new masks?” Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz pressed.

“I mean, it is hundreds of thousands of millions of things that we’re shipping from the stockpile. I can’t give you the details about what every single state of what every single city is doing,” Gaynor said. “but I’m telling you that we are shipping from our national stockpile, we’re shipping from vendors, we’re shipping from donations. It is happening. The demand is great.”

Raddatz pushed Gaynor further on the question as the need looms from coast to coast: would health care systems become overwhelmed before masks arrive?

“We are shipping. All those supplies, to all the demands, all the asks, all the governance, every day, we are — we’re prepared to go to zero in the stockpile to meet demand,” Gaynor said.

President Donald Trump’s administration has received some criticism for the lag in response time and mixed messaging, amid concerns of insufficient medical supplies. However, Trump has been emphatic about FEMA’s involvement, saying on Wednesday that the agency is “fully engaged at the highest levels.”

Asked about the availability of test kits and personal protective equipment on Saturday, Gaynor acknowledged the shortage and noted that FEMA had only been “at this for 48 hours.”

FEMA Administrator, Peter Gaynor, speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus at the White House, on March 21, 2020, in Washington.FEMA Administrator, Peter Gaynor, speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus at the White House, on March 21, 2020, in Washington.Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Sunday on “This Week,” Gaynor said he was “well aware” of the demand for those items — and his focus now is meeting that need.

Raddatz asked for clarity, why haven’t these masks been shipped to the urgent care facilities? How are we in such bad shape today in terms of supply?

“My focus is today,” Gaynor said. “Filling all the demands that have been an issue, filling the demands that we get today, tomorrow, and through the next month, to make sure that we find — connect the supply with the demand, and meet that need.”

If it’s a question of meeting that need with the urgency required, Raddatz asked Gaynor to expand on what he has recently pointed to regarding federal response time: insisting that his team had only been engaged this week.

“Should FEMA’s involvement have ramped up sooner?” Raddatz asked. “And why didn’t it?”

“You know, I’m not gonna look back on what should have been done or what wasn’t done,” Gaynor said. “We can do that at a later time. Again, my focus as the lead for coordinating of federal operations is — is on today. We can look back at another day. My eyes are focused today, tomorrow, the next day, in order to beat this coronavirus.”

Looking forward, the task at hand looms near-insurmountable as the virus sweeps exponentially from coast to coast. Federal action — and fast — now vitally necessary.

FEMA leadership has insisted that they’ve been fulfilling the agency’s mandate but had to take a back seat to Health and Human Services, because — unlike a hurricane or tornado — the coronavirus pandemic is a public-health emergency, ABC News reported.

.@MarthaRaddatz repeatedly presses FEMA's Pete Gaynor on why masks left in federal stockpile have not yet been distributed: “Have you seen the urgent pleas from health care workers?”



It also comes amid reports that the president and his administration were aware of COVID-19’s global danger as early on as January — all while Trump was downplaying the threat.

Gaynor on Sunday again pointed to HHS’ prior role — especially their responsibility for being aware of any impending public health warnings.

“When it comes to public health emergencies, HHS has been the lead for that they kind of own that mission,” Gaynor said. “I was not part of any of those discussions, whether they’re reported or factual.”

Saturday, Vice President Mike Pence said that HHS had placed an order for “hundreds of millions” of N95 masks, which would be “made available to health care providers across the country.”

Pressed on when doctors and nurses could expect to receive those masks, Pence deferred to Gaynor.

“So within the national center we have a supply chain task force and in a basic sense we are trying to identify the universe of what’s out there,” Gaynor said. “There’s a range of requests across the country and we are trying to match those, again, supply and demand, every day.”

Tom Bossert, former Trump homeland security and counterterrorism adviser and ABC News contributor, said he was concerned the current situation would overwhelm the health system — and responded directly to Gaynor.

“I’m not trying to be alarmist,” Bossert said. “Think of it this way — Administrator Gaynor said, ‘every single governor is looking for the same thing’ – that is a problem.”

Bossert also said resources should be focused in the epicenters of the problem: New York, California and Washington state.

ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton echoed Bossert.

“In New York City, the hospitals are already underwater,” she said. “There is literally brewing confusion and chaos on a clinical level here.”

In a separate interview on ”This Week,” former acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan pointed to the crucial role the federal government must play.

“Epidemic response for the Department of Homeland Security and other human services that have a lead role is not a hypothetical,” McAleenan told Raddatz.

McAleenan’s relationship with the Trump administration ended in October when he resigned, following a rocky six-month tenure managing the crisis at the Southern border and having a fraught relationship with the president, whose tone and approach he objected to when it came to his immigration policy.

McAleenan emphasized the unique and unknown nature of the COVID-19 virus and the new phase in combatting its spread.

“This is a completely different pathogen, and it’s created challenges that are unique and different,” he said on Sunday. “The scale of this is very different — and what I see in this crisis right now is that we’ve reached a very important point.”

