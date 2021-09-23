Feeding America: Golden Harvest supplies 700 families with fresh produce

AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF) – Golden Harvest food bank is feeding hundreds of families in Richmond County through its monthly fresh produce food distribution.



“Three families, so that’s six boxes”



Meera Dase is a first-time volunteer with the Golden Harvest Food Bank.



“I’ve been wanting to do it for years, but I was working full-time so I always had an excuse, but I retired in May now I’m hoping to make this a weekly job,” said Dase.



But she was surprised to see just how many people were in need of fresh produce.



“It’s eye-opening to see the need. I didn’t know there was such a need in our community and now I’m just glad to help any way I can,” she said.



And that need has grown in Richmond County over the past year and a half.



“Absolutely and not just for fresh produce, but food assistance in general. We have a food finder on our website where neighbors can go and find food pantries and partner agencies that are close to them,” said Anna Logan, a Health and Nutritionist manager with Golden Harvest.

Ashley:

Golden Harvest says the number of people using the food finder tool tripled since the pandemic started. 1 in 5 children in Richmond County is battling food insecurity. So the food bank is ramping up its distributions.



“In areas where there maybe limited transportation or not, a large number of grocery stores or where a family might have to travel further to get to a grocery store, they are often required to rely on these kind of convenience stores and that kind of thing where there may not be fresh produce available. So they are able to get some of their grocery items there, but with produce distributions they’re able to supplement their diet with fresh produce as well,” said Logan



Families of four were given two boxes. The bigger the family the more the food they received. Organizers say they had enough food to feed around 700 families.



“I saw carrots, sweet potatoes and onions and I’m not quite sure what else, but there’s definitely some good food,” said Dase.



Dase says her favorite part about volunteering is seeing the expression on people’s faces when they get their boxes.



“Very grateful, they’re very grateful,” she said.