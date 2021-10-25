Federally funded program provides free mammograms to uninsured women

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- During Breast Cancer Awareness month, many organizations hold fundraisers to provide free mammograms to women.

There is a program that provides some women with free mammograms all year.

The federally funded Breast and Cervical Cancer Program provides women who are uninsured or under insured and are under a certain income limit with free mammograms and pap smears.

The director of the program at the Georgia Department of Public Health told NewsChannel 6, it is under used because not many women know about it. She said all women should be getting a yearly mammogram.

“85% of the women who are diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history. So we’re just looking at a 15%. So if you do not have a family history, you need to get checked,” said Lisa Ann Wheeler, Patient Navigator of the Breast and Cervical Cancer Program.

She said roadblocks like lack of transportation, food insecurity and fear often keep women from getting their annual mammogram.

“Yes, it’s uncomfortable. I will be honest with you. A mammogram is slightly uncomfortable, but it is so momentary and it’s worth it. You owe it to yourself to take care of yourself. And I always say to women, you know, we’re the caregivers. We’re always the caregivers. If we have an empty cup, we cannot give,” she said.

Wheeler said the program is in place to help with all of women’s health.

For more information on the Breast and Cervical Cancer Program and to see if you qualify for free care just call (706) 667-4255.

For information on how to do a self check and symptoms to watch out for, CLICK HERE.