Federal prosecutors reach plea agreement with two of the men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder

Greg McMichael, center, and his son, Travis McMichael, left,, look at family members seated in the gallery when they walk into the courtroom for the reading of the jury’s verdict in the Glynn County Courthouse, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery were convicted of murder Wednesday in the fatal shooting that became part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice.(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Prosecutors in the federal hate crime trial against the men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery have reached a plea deal with two of the defendants, according to court documents.

Federal prosecutors said they reached plea agreements with Gregory and Travis McMichael, in documents filed on Sunday night. Prosecutors said the filings have been submitted to the judge for review. The documents do not detail the agreement.

Related Stories:

The McMichaels and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, were convicted of murder in November and sentenced to life in prison. Bryan will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years.

The three also face charges for federal hate crimes. Jury selection in the federal trial is set to begin on Feb. 7.