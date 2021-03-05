Federal judge extends temporary block on SC’s near total abortion ban as next hearing scheduled

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis has extended the Temporary Restraining Order blocking a law that would ban most abortions in South Carolina when a ‘fetal heartbeat’ is detected.

This move was expected. Last month, Judge Lewis told attorneys in court she would renew the order until another hearing could be held.

According to court documents, the temporary block stops the SC Fetal Heartbeat Protection from Abortion Act from being enforced for the next 14 days. The original order issued last month was set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

The near total abortion ban was blocked one day after Governor Henry McMaster signed it into law.

According to court documents, a hearing on whether Judge Lewis will issue a Preliminary Injunction has been scheduled for Monday, March 8th.

The state can appeal the ruling if the judge issues the injunction.