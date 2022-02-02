Federal funds help improve emergency services department in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, GA ( WJBF) — When it comes to responding to an emergency every minute counts — and for emergency responders having a reliable way to get to help counts even more.



” Being a rural community, we travel farther to hospitals because we do not have a hospital in our county,” Director of Emergency Services for Lincoln County Casey Broom said.



A $100,000 grant and $264,000 loan from the USDA is helping the Lincoln County Emergency Services Department get to calls more efficiently.



The funds were used to purchase a new ambulance and fire truck.



” So, it’s important that we keep our vehicles in good working order and that we replace them on a regular basis,” Broom said.



For rural counties like Lincoln, the funding is the extra help that’s needed to make major enhancements like the new fire truck possible.



” If we had to come out of pocket with this kind of money, you’re looking at half a million dollars between these two vehicles. Our little county and most rural counties would not be able to afford to buy them without some help from the government,” Lincoln County Chairman Walker Norman said.



Director of Emergency Services Casey Broom said the new fire engine replaced one that was 20 years old.



It also includes updated equipment and safety enhancements.



” It came with updated SCBA’s or breathing apparatus for the firefighters. That’s an important technology that changes on a regular basis and has to be kept up and certified,” Broom said.



In the future the County hopes to use more USDA funding to upgrade their emergency operations center.

” We’re hoping that we’re going to be able to update our 911 equipment as well with this USDA money,” Norman said.