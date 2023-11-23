AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Thanksgiving is not only happening inside the homes of folks living in the CSRA but also in the streets. Feast in the Streets has returned to Downtown Augusta.

For some, today is a day for thanks and for others, like Cafe 209, it’s a day for giving as they welcome the entire community out for a hot Thanksgiving meal.

“I’m thankful for life and being out here with our family and thankful that we woke up this morning ‘cause some people out there struggling, right now today,” Regina Jackson said.

Feast in the Street is about more than receiving a hot meal.

“Community and giving back is at the heart of– I would say Cafe 209, Mack Lander LLC– and piecing it together, we recognize how fortunate we are as businesses. So, it’s incumbent upon us to give back and to set aside the time to invest in our community,” Event Coordinator Armond Duncan said.

It’s about making those in the community feel like they have something to look forward to, especially around this time of year.

Meals weren’t the only thing folks in the community were able to walk away with.

“Especially with it getting cold, it’s important to have a way to get blankets and coats– in addition to the food, and also to find out where to find out about resources,” United Way Volunteer Robyn Wittenberg-Dudley said.

And folks I spoke with couldn’t help but share with me what they were most thankful for today.

“I am grateful to be alive. Every morning I get up and I share my God for another day…,” Wittenberg-Dudley said.

“And I’m grateful for everything. Any and everything,” Jackson said.

“I feel thankful to be here today and be able to help people and serve,” Hill said.

“Reality is, we’re all a moment or instance away from possibly being in this position. And so acknowledging that, we thought it was important to rally the resources and rally the people to love on folks and just make a difference in their day,” Duncan said.

Government leaders, citizens, members of churches and several organizations gathered to share and give thanks this holiday.