FDA says tobacco pouches less risky than cigarettes

(CNN) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration a smokeless tobacco company can advertise a kind of tobacco pouch as less risky than cigarettes.

It’s the first time the agency has allowed product marketing of this type.

The ruling refers to Snus, they are small pouches that look tea bags and contain moist snuff.

Users place the pouches between their cheek or teeth and gums, and the nicotine releases over time.

Studies have found some smokers have quit regular cigarettes by switching to Snus.

Advertisements for Swedish match USA can now say using the smokeless tobacco product, “instead of cigarettes puts you at a lower risk of mouth cancer, heart disease, lung cancer, stroke, emphysema, and chronic bronchitis.”

However, the agency points out that, even though there is a modified risk claim, they are not safe or FDA approved.

The FDA considers all tobacco products to be harmful and addictive.