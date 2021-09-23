FDA authorizes boosters for some groups under emergency use

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Researchers and scientists with the CDC’s advisory committee on immunization practices ,or ACIP, met today to talk about third shot booster recommendations.

All of this comes, after the Biden administration announced that it has a plan in place to roll out boosters if needed for fully vaccinated Americans.

The FDA has signed off under emergency use the Pfizer booster for those 65+ and older, and those are 18-64 and at high risk for severe infection or work in jobs that could expose them to covid19 six months after their second dose.

Dr. Bechara Choucair, White House Vaccinations Coordinator said, “FDA is responsible for the regulatory side and they evaluate the safety, and effectiveness.” “Then the ACIP which is another advisory group will review the data, and how to use the vaccines and who gets it. That’s what the group will do and make the recommendations to the CDC”

That means health care workers, teachers, day care staff, grocery workers and those in homeless shelters or prisons qualify for boosters.

The FDA is only approving the Pfizer booster shot for now. The White House says even if you got Moderna for your first dose you can still get the Pfizer booster dose.

“We have been working over the last few weeks with doctors, pharmacists, the states to be ready once the FDA and CDC to execute on.”

The White House says boosters could increase antibody levels 10 fold.

“We have reviewed our distribution channels and we will be ready once we have a final determination from the FDA and CDC.”

The FDA says the most common reported side effects in the clinical trail of booster doses were pain, redness, swelling around the injection site , fatigue, headache, muscle pain and chills with more frequent reports of swollen lymph nodes compared to the original dose.

So far, the FDA has approved third shot boosters for the following groups:

individuals 65 years of age and older;

individuals 18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19; and

individuals 18 through 64 years of age whose frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2 puts them at high risk of serious complications of COVID-19 including severe COVID-19.





