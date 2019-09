BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Government Training Institute will be conducting training for the FBI this week in Barnwell County, South Carolina.

We’re told they will be conducting vehicle assaults, “meaning they will surveillance a target vehicle and use tactics to stop and take down a targeted suspect(s),” officials said.

They usually make the stop behind local businesses such as Walmart and try to be as low key as possible.