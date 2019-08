AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are at the home of Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias.

In recent weeks Sias has been under investigation by these organizations.

He is accused of misappropriating funds at the Jamestown Community Center in District 4, his district.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the scene. We’ll bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.