HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – The FBI is executing a court authorized search warrant at Assembly of Prayer.

The church is located at 2952 Old Tobacco Road in Hephzibah.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are assisting the FBI in this exercise. The FBI has also confirmed that this raid is directly connected to the church raid in Liberty County, Georgia.

The investigation is ongoing, no other details are available.