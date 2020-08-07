Father, son accused in Ahmaud Arbery murder seek bond

Travis McMichael, left, and Greg McMichael listen to a preliminary hearing via a court video feed, Thursday, June 4, 2020, while inside the in the Glynn County jail, in Brunswick, Ga. (Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – After three months in jail, the father and son accused in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery are seeking bond.

Travis and Greg McMichael, as well as William “Roddie” Bryan,” are currently being held on nine counts each, including felony murder and malice murder. All three pleaded not guilty in Glynn County last month.

Authorities say Travis McMichael fired fatal shots at 25-year-old Arbery on Feb. 23, after he and his father chased him in a pickup truck, armed, as he was jogging in the Satilla Shores subdivision.

Travis McMichael claimed Arbery matched the description of a burglary suspect.

Travis McMichael

Gregory McMichael

William “Roddie” Bryan

Bryan is said to have followed in another vehicle, trapping Arbery on the road and filming the final moments of his life.

In June, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Richard Dial revealed that Travis McMichael, a white man, used a racial slur as he stood over Arbery, a Black man, moments after shooting.

Motions filed by the McMichaels’ attorneys on Thursday argue that the father and son pose no flight risk or significant threat to the community.

While Greg McMichael has asked the court to set a bond hearing for some time between 10 and 20 days from Aug. 6, Travis McMichael has waived his right to an evidentiary hearing.

Instead, he provided a detailed background on his family, school and work.

Travis McMichael stands next to his ship at Station Mayport where he was transferred in 2012 (via motion for bond filed in the Glynn County Superior Court)

Travis McMichael has not been charged with any crime prior to this case, according to the motion. He enlisted in the United States Coast Guard in 2007 and served until 2016 when he was honorably discharged.

His attorney says he doesn’t have a passport, and his family, including parents and 3-year-old son, live in Georgia.

“If past history is indicative of future behavior, there is absolutely no evidence that Travis McMichael will commit crimes or pose a danger to the community or witnesses while he awaits trial,” the bond motion reads.

Last month, Bryan was denied bond by Chatham County Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley, who called the defendant a flight risk.

Also filed on Thursday, the three defendants are seeking the dismissal of two indictments: malice murder and false imprisonment.

Attorneys argue that the indictments fail to be “perfect in form and substance.”

