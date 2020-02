AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 50-year-old JB Lindsey Jr. for Felony Cruelty to Children.

Lindsey allegedly hit his 9-year old child with a belt leaving behind bruises and swelling on her hips, buttocks and thigh.

The alleged incident happened on the 3700 Bansbury Place in Augusta.

Lindsey is being held at the Webster Detention Center.