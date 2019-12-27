“Fatality by shooting” of 26-year-old woman in Thomson, Ga.

Update, 12/26/2019, 11:35 P.M. (WJBF) – Thomson PD informs WJBF that they are working with other agencies to identify the suspect, but that they cannot comment beyond the initial report that the suspect left the scene in a black vehicle.

As of 11:30 P.M., investigators were still treating the yard of the house at the 600 block of Dixie Drive where Few’s body was found as an active crime scene.

Few’s body has not yet left the vehicle she was found in, and a search warrant has been issued to continue the investigation.

Update, 12/26/2019, 11:16 P.M. (WJBF) – The 26-year-old in the fatal Thomson shooting tonight was Parshal Nicole Few, but she just went by “Shay.”

Family, friends, and neighbors on-scene say that Few was the mother of several small children.

THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – McDuffie County Deputy Coroner Paul Johnson is on the scene of what he describes as a “fatality by shooting” of a 26-year-old woman on Dixie Drive in Thomson, Ga.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called and is currently on-scene investigating the shooting.

