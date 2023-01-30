AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On the late evening of Friday, January 20th, Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County.

Coroner, Keith Turner, has identified the occupant of the passenger car involved in the crash as 26-year-old, Alex K. Donaldson of Orangeburg, S.C.

Mr. Donaldson died at the scene.

As a result of an autopsy performed Monday, it was discovered that he was shot to death.

The Coroner has ruled the death a homicide.

The Coroner’s Office is working with the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office and SC Highway Patrol to fully investigate this death.