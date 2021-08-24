Fatal motorcycle accident on Mike Padgett Hwy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on the scene of a fatal accident on Mike Padgett Hwy.

Around 1:30 pm, RCSO deputies responded to the 2700 block of Mike Padgett Hwy in reference to a motorcycle crash.

62-year-old Charles Randy Bentley was pronounced dead on the scene after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a trailer.

The Traffic Division and the Richmond County Coroner’s Office are still investigating. There are no other details available at this time.

