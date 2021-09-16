Fatal crash on Mike Padgett Highway shuts down traffic

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is on scene of a fatal crash.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle at fault was traveling north on Mike Padgett Hwy at McCombs Road when they lost control and traveled into the southbound causing the collision.

A female passenger in that vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene at 6:49 Thursday morning.

Both southbound lanes on Mike Padgett Highway will be closed until further notice.

Motorists are asked to find alternate routes.

The name of the deceased has not been released.