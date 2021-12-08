Fatal crash on Mike Padgett Highway leaves one man dead

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a traffic fatality that happened Wednesday morning on Mike Padgett Highway at McCombs Road.

The incident happened about 4:30 a.m.

The driver has been identified as 33-year old Daniel Oliver of Waynesboro.

Authorities say Oliver was pulling out of a parking lot to travel north on Mike Padgett Highway.

A vehicle traveling southbound struck Oliver’s vehicle on the drivers side.

He was pronounced dead on the scene at 5:54 a.m.

No word if any charges will be filed.