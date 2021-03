AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a man following an early morning crash.

The incident occurred at just before 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning on Gordon Highway and Highland Ave.

34-year old, Jeremy Simpkins, of Darlington Drive was ejected from his vehicle after hitting another vehicle at the intersection.

Simpkins was transported to Augusta University Medical Center by Gold Cross EMS where he was pronounced dead at 4:35 a.m.