Fatal crash in Burke County blocks intersection

BURKE COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office, along with, EMA and GSP are on the scene of a crash with several injuries.

The incident happened on Highway 24 at Stripp Lane just before 7:45 Thursday morning. Three cars are involved and emergency vehicles are still on the scene.

Officials are asking motorists to please avoid the area and use alternate routes.

The roadway is shutdown at Highway 24 and Thompson Bridge Road and at Highway 24 and Kilpatrick Road as the Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team along with BCSO Deputies work the area.

The drivers of all three vehicles involved were transported to Burke Medical Hospital; one has died from injuries received in the crash.

The name of the deceased has not be released.