Fatal collision shuts down Mineral Springs Road

LEXINGTON, S.C (WJBF)- LPD Collision Reconstruction officers are on the scene at the 2600 block of Mineral Springs Road with County of Lexington EMS and Fire Service and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office.

Local traffic can access residences up to Old Carrington Parkway from Sunset Boulevard.

Traffic can access residences up to Shoal Creek Drive from Mineral Springs Road at the traffic circle at Cromer Road.

This will be an extended road closure and we’re asking for local media to not respond to the scene. I will be available by phone for any questions.

Lexington County School District One is aware and is making arrangements for bus riders who are dropped off in the area. Parents should expect to hear from the Transportation Department with updates.