Fatal collision on US 301 Orangeburg County, S.C.

Orangeburg, SC (WJBF)- South Carolina Highway Patrol were on the scene of a fatal collision involving one driver on north of US 301 at 4:20am on August 29th, 2021.

SCHP says the driver was not buckled wearing a seatbelt on the scene when the collision occurred sticking an embankment on SC 6.

SCHP say the driver of the car died on impact.

The identity of the victim is still unknown to the public at this time and is still pending further investigation.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing investigation.