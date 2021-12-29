Fatal accident on Troupe Street in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Richmond County Coroner’s Office are investigating a fatal traffic accident that occurred on the 1500 block of Troupe Street.

Two vehicles collided head on. One driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver received minor injuries.

The identity of the deceased driver will not be released until the next of kin is notified. There is no further information at this time.

