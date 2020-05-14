Fatal accident kills one person in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – One person is dead after a single car accident.

It happened around 1:00 a.m. this morning on Trolley Line Road.

Police say the driver was travelling on Hudson Road when they crossed the center lane onto Trolley Line Road and struck a tree. The 2006 Nissan SUV burst into flames killing the driver. No-one else was in the car.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt, they’ll be be autopsied in Newberry to help with identification.

