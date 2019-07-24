Fatal accident on Cobbham Road in Columbia County

APPLING, GA (WJBF)- The name of the victim in a Wednesday afternoon accident has been released.

Though in the early stages of investigation, deputies say the victim’s pickup truck crossed the center line hitting the dump truck on Cobbham Road near Tom Bartles Road causing the wreck.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) – One man is dead in an afternoon accident in Columbia County.

According to Coroner Vernon Collins, the accident happened around 3:15 Wednesday afternoon and involved a car and a truck.

The crash occurred on Cobbham Road near Tom Bartles Road.

The name of the victim has yet to be identified pending family notification of the deceased.

