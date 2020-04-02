Farms struggle with limited immigrant workers due to Covid-19



AUGUSTA,Ga. (WJBF)- Mall industries are being negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic — and that includes the farming industry.

NewsChannel 6’s Ashley Flete gives us a look at some of the struggles one local farm is facing.

Picking fruit in the hot sun is a job that is not for the faint-of-heart. Most of the people who do it are not from the United States. We wanted to know what this pandemic means for these workers, their jobs and the places they work at.

Clyde Gurosik, Owner of Gurosik’s Berry Plantation in North Augusta says Covid-19 has cost those immigrant workers their jobs.

“They count on this as a way to make their living and if they are denied entry and they have already quit a job then guess what, they are out of work. Their families are going without and they may not get that job when they go back.”

Many immigrant workers are here on a program called H-2-A, which allows agricultural employers who anticipate a shortage of domestic workers to bring non-immigrant, foreign workers to the U.S. temporarily for agricultural work.

“The average farmer has spent a thousand dollars per person to get them here with their travel visas, with the government process and they’ve had to apply for them many months ahead. Like in our situation we apply for our employees in September of last year to get them here in march.”

Gurosik says farmers across South Carolina are trying to fill the shortage of workers needed as we reach the peak of strawberry and peach season.

When the federal government determines that situations are such that the people at the border might get contaminated then they reduce the amount of people that they are going to interview and we don’t get the quotas of people that we need.

He says the people on his farm are more than just workers… they’re like family.

“Right now things are a little iffy. Some days it’s up some days it’s down. I wonder and worry everyday what’s going to happen again tomorrow.”

Now left with two jobs…. the one at hand- harvesting the fruit and then there’s trying to figure out how to continue forward. Homeland security says farms like Gurosik’s are an essential industry.

“We must continue but then there’s the ramifications of how that happens. Do we get the workers that we need to harvest the fruit? “If we don’t I can tell you what will happen because we saw it happen here. Two years ago we were short two guys and we threw 40 thousand pounds of fruit on the ground.“

Mr. Gurosik says they sold out over the weekend as strawberry season just started. He encourages people to be patient… there will be more to come.