Famous social media deaf, blind, and pink dog Piglet making big impact

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) — Meet Piglet: a deaf, blind, pink puppy with a purpose. After being adopted by a veterinarian in Connecticut, Piglet’s infectiously positive mindset rapidly evolved into a global sensation. He has almost hundreds of thousands of followers across social media.

He and his human, Melissa Shapiro, joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about his life, the quest to teach others about the power of empathy, love, and kindness, and his new book, “PIGLET: The Unexpected Story of a Deaf, Blind, Pink Puppy and His Family” by Melissa Shapiro, DVM with Mim Eichler Rivas.

Piglet’s human Melissa Shapiro holding copy of PIGLET: The Unexpected Story of a Deaf, Blind, Pink Puppy and His Family

The book is described as a charming, inspirational memoir about empathy, resilience, and kindness. It follows the story of how Piglet became the mascot for facing challenges with his good attitude and will serve as a gentle reminder that with a little extra consideration, support, and love, the rewards that come back are priceless.

Follow Piglet at:

Instagram: @pinkpigletpuppy / 245k followers

Facebook: www.facebook.com/pinkpigletpuppy / 165k followers

TikTok: @pinkpigletpuppy / 17k followers

Website: www.pigletmindset.org