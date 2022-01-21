Famous actresses from Georgia

(STACKER) – Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is.

They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Georgia from IMDb’s most popular list.

Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from the peach state.

Elle Fanning

– Born: Conyers, Georgia, USA (4/9/1998)

– Known for:

— Alice Dainard in “Super 8” (2011)

— Jesse in “The Neon Demon” (2016)

— Alicia in “The Beguiled” (2017)

Chloë Grace Moretz

– Born: Atlanta, Georgia, USA (2/10/1997)

– Known for:

— Mindy Macready / Hit-Girl in “Kick-Ass” (2010)

— Abby in “Let Me In” (2010)

— Mia Hall in “If I Stay” (2014)

Dakota Fanning

– Born: Conyers, Georgia, USA (2/23/1994)

– Known for:

— Rachel Ferrier in “War of the Worlds” (2005)

— Lucy in “I Am Sam” (2001)

— Lupita Ramos in “Man on Fire” (2004)

Holly Hunter

– Born: Conyers, Georgia, USA (3/20/1958)

– Known for:

— Ada McGrath in “The Piano” (1993)

— Jane Craig in “Broadcast News” (1987)

— Melanie Freeland in “Thirteen” (2003)

Julia Roberts

– Born: Smyrna, Georgia, USA (10/28/1967)

– Known for:

— Vivian Ward in “Pretty Woman” (1990)

— Erin Brockovich in “Erin Brockovich” (2000)

— Anna in “Closer” (2004)

Brittany Murphy

– Born: Atlanta, Georgia, USA (11/10/1977)

– Died: 12/20/2009

– Known for:

— Sarah in “Just Married” (2003)

— Tai in “Clueless” (1995)

— Daisy in “Girl, Interrupted” (1999)

Danielle Panabaker

– Born: Augusta, Georgia, USA (9/19/1987)

– Known for:

— Caitlin Snow / Killer Frost / Frost / Catlin Snow / Caitlin Frost in “The Flash” (2014-2021)

— Layla in “Sky High” (2005)

— Jenna in “Friday the 13th” (2009)

Nikki Deloach

– Born: Waycross, Georgia, USA (9/9/1979)

– Known for:

— Christy in “Love & Other Drugs” (2010)

— Tall Blonde Girl in “The House Bunny” (2008)

— Innosense in “Longshot” (2001)

AnnaLynne McCord

– Born: Atlanta, Georgia, USA (7/16/1987)

– Known for:

— Pauline in “Excision” (2012)

— Car Jacking Girl in “Transporter 2” (2005)

— Gwyneth in “Fired Up!” (2009)

Kim Basinger

– Born: Athens, Georgia, USA (12/8/1953)

– Known for:

— Lynn Bracken in “L.A. Confidential” (1997)

— Vicki Vale in “Batman” (1989)

— Jessica Martin in “Cellular” (2004)

Dianna Agron

– Born: Savannah, Georgia, USA (4/30/1986)

– Known for:

— Belle Blake in “The Family” (2013)

— Sarah in “I Am Number Four” (2011)

— Quinn Fabray / Sugar Motta in “Glee” (2009-2015)

Lindsey Morgan

– Born: Georgia, USA (2/27/1990)

– Known for:

— Raven Reyes in “The 100” (2014-2020)

— Kristina Davis / Kristina Adella Davis Corinthos / Kristina Corinthos Davis in “General Hospital” (2012-2013)

— Stephanie in “Inside Game” (2019)

Halle Bailey

– Born: Mableton, Georgia, USA (3/27/2000)

– Known for:

— Tina in “Last Holiday” (2006)

— Soundtrack in “A Wrinkle in Time” (2018)

— Sky Forster in “Grown-ish” (2018-2021)

Dana Ivey

– Born: Atlanta, Georgia, USA (8/12/1941)

– Known for:

— Sister Agnes in “Rush Hour 3” (2007)

— Mack in “Sabrina” (1995)

— Miss Millie in “The Color Purple” (1985)

Frances Conroy

– Born: Monroe, Georgia, USA (3/15/1953)

– Known for:

— Penny Fleck in “Joker” (2019)

— Ruth Fisher in “Six Feet Under” (2001-2005)

— Mrs. Bernburg in “6 Souls” (2010)

Wynn Everett

– Born: Atlanta, Georgia, USA (10/26/1978)

– Known for:

— Lucille in “Palmer” (2021)

— Whitney Frost in “Agent Carter” (2016)

— Tamara Hart in “The Newsroom” (2012-2014)

Robyn Lively

– Born: Powder Springs, Georgia, USA (2/7/1972)

– Known for:

— Jessica Andrews in “The Karate Kid Part III” (1989)

— Louise Miller in “Teen Witch” (1989)

— Alice in “Wildcats” (1986)

Joanna Moore

– Born: Parrott, Georgia, USA (11/10/1934)

– Died: 11/22/1997

– Known for:

— Marcia Linnekar in “Touch of Evil” (1958)

— Mickey Stegler in “Countdown” (1967)

— Alisha Claypoole in “Follow That Dream” (1962)

KaDee Strickland

– Born: Patterson, Georgia, USA (12/14/1975)

– Known for:

— Sam Rogers in “Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid” (2004)

— Robin in “Fever Pitch” (2005)

— Susan in “The Grudge” (2004)

Jennifer Ferrin

– Born: Lawrenceville, Georgia, USA (2/25/1979)

– Known for:

— Abigail Alford in “The Knick” (2014-2015)

— Joyce Roby in “Sneaky Pete” (2018)

— Louise Ellison in “Hell on Wheels” (2013-2016)

Bex Taylor-Klaus

– Born: Atlanta, Georgia, USA (8/12/1994)

– Known for:

— Pidge in “Voltron: Legendary Defender” (2016-2018)

— Bullet in “The Killing” (2013)

— Bronwyn in “The Last Witch Hunter” (2015)

Johanna Braddy

– Born: Atlanta, Georgia, USA (8/30/1987)

– Known for:

— Anna Martin in “UnREAL” (2015)

— Shelby Wyatt in “Quantico” (2015-2018)

— Melody Bostic in “Easy A” (2010)

Madison Lintz

– Born: Atlanta, Georgia, USA (5/11/1999)

– Known for:

— Sophia / Sophia Peletier in “The Walking Dead” (2010-2012)

— Maddie Bosch in “Bosch” (2015-2021)

— Ashley in “Parental Guidance” (2012)

Sutton Foster

– Born: Statesboro, Georgia, USA (3/18/1975)

– Known for:

— Liza Miller in “Younger” (2015-2021)

— Michelle Simms in “Bunheads” (2012-2013)

— Adela (Tommy’s Girlfriend) in “The Angriest Man in Brooklyn” (2014)

Carrie Preston

– Born: Macon, Georgia, USA (6/21/1967)

– Known for:

— Polly / Lillian in “Claws” (2017-2020)

— Elsbeth Tascioni in “The Good Wife” (2010-2016)

— Arlene Fowler in “True Blood” (2008-2014)

Joelle Carter

– Born: Thomasville, Georgia, USA (10/10/1972)

– Known for:

— Ava Crowder in “Justified” (2010-2015)

— Penny Hardwick in “High Fidelity” (2000)

— Office Worker #1 in “The Horse Whisperer” (1998)

Katelyn Nacon

– Born: Atlanta, Georgia, USA (6/11/1999)

– Known for:

— Enid in “The Walking Dead” (2015-2019)

— Nora Edwin in “Linoleum” (2022)

— Julie Ledbetter in “Southern Gospel”

Faith Prince

– Born: Augusta, Georgia, USA (8/6/1957)

– Known for:

— Angela Viracco in “The Last Dragon” (1985)

— Alice in “Dave” (1993)

— Elaine Bingum in “Drop Dead Diva” (2009-2013)

Susan Walters

– Born: Atlanta, Georgia, USA (9/28/1963)

– Known for:

— Carol Lockwood in “The Vampire Diaries” (2009-2013)

— Natalie Martin in “Teen Wolf” (2011-2017)

— Priscilla Beaulieu Presley in “Elvis and Me” (1988)

China Anne McClain

– Born: Decatur, Georgia, USA (8/25/1998)

– Known for:

— Miss Taylor in “Hubie Halloween” (2020)

— Jennifer Pierce / Lightning in “Black Lightning” (2018-2021)

— Uma in “Descendants 2” (2017)

Saycon Sengbloh

– Born: Atlanta, Georgia, USA (10/23/1977)

– Known for:

— Lillian Williams in “The Wonder Years” (2021)

— Erma Franklin in “Respect” (2021)

— Leah in “Delilah” (2021)

Jan Hooks

– Born: Decatur, Georgia, USA (4/23/1957)

– Died: 10/9/2014

– Known for:

— Tina in “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” (1985)

— Jen in “Batman Returns” (1992)

— Vicki in “3rd Rock from the Sun” (1996-2000)

Chloe Bailey

– Born: Mableton, Georgia, USA (7/1/1998)

– Known for:

— Angie in “Last Holiday” (2006)

— Soundtrack in “A Wrinkle in Time” (2018)

— Vector in “Electric Easy” (2021)

Kelli Giddish

– Born: Cumming, Georgia, USA (4/13/1980)

– Known for:

— Annie Frost in “Chase” (2010-2011)

— Di Henry in “All My Children” (2005-2007)

— Amanda Rollins / Kara Bawson in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (2007-2021)

Miriam Hopkins

– Born: Savannah, Georgia, USA (10/18/1902)

– Died: 10/9/1972

– Known for:

— Lavinia Penniman in “The Heiress” (1949)

— Lily in “Trouble in Paradise” (1932)

— Ivy Pearson in “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” (1931)

Raven-Symoné

– Born: Atlanta, Georgia, USA (12/10/1985)

– Known for:

— Raven Baxter / Auntie Faye / Baby G / Delroy in “That’s So Raven” (2003-2007)

— Charisse Dolittle in “Dr. Dolittle 2” (2001)

— Raven Baxter in “Raven’s Home” (2017-2022)

Becca Tobin

– Born: Marietta, Georgia, USA (1/18/1986)

– Known for:

— Kitty Wilde in “Glee” (2012-2015)

— Adelaide Kay in “A Song for Christmas” (2017)

— Stephanie in “Sister of the Bride” (2019)

Caitlin Carmichael

– Born: Tifton, Georgia, USA (7/2/2004)

– Known for:

— Tracy in “Midnight in the Switchgrass” (2021)

— Gretta in “Dwight in Shining Armor” (2019-2021)

— Abby (11-13 Years Old) in “Life Itself” (2018)

Laura Wiggins

– Born: Athens, Georgia, USA (8/8/1988)

– Known for:

— Faith in “Rings” (2017)

— Lynette Winters in “20th Century Women” (2016)

— Irene Quinn in “The Tomorrow People” (2013-2014)

Skyler Day

– Born: Atlanta, Georgia, USA (8/2/1991)

– Known for:

— Amy Ellis in “Parenthood” (2011-2014)

— Nurse Clara Rasmussen in “The Resident” (2019-2021)

— Renee Clark in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (2013-2014)

Jennifer Nettles

– Born: Douglas, Georgia, USA (9/12/1974)

– Known for:

— Eliza Brodess in “Harriet” (2019)

— Avie Lee Parton in “Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors” (2015)

— Aimee-Leigh Gemstone in “The Righteous Gemstones” (2019)

Maggie Elizabeth Jones

– Born: Atlanta, Georgia, USA (10/10/2003)

– Known for:

— Rosie Mee in “We Bought a Zoo” (2011)

— Stella in “The First Time” (2012)

— Amy Warnicker in “Footloose” (2011)

Joanne Woodward

– Born: Thomasville, Georgia, USA (2/27/1930)

– Known for:

— Rachel Cameron in “Rachel, Rachel” (1968)

— Eve White / Eve Black / Jane in “The Three Faces of Eve” (1957)

— Beatrice in “The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds” (1972)

Kelly Rowland

– Born: Atlanta, Georgia, USA (2/11/1981)

– Known for:

— Kia Waterson in “Freddy vs. Jason” (2003)

— Gladys Knight in “American Soul” (2019)

— Soundtrack in “About Time” (2013)

Shannon Purser

– Born: Atlanta, Georgia, USA (6/27/1997)

– Known for:

— Sierra in “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser” (2018)

— June Acosta in “Wish Upon” (2017)

— Barbara Holland in “Stranger Things” (2016-2017)

Catherine Taber

– Born: Atlanta, Georgia, USA (12/30/1979)

– Known for:

— Padmé Amidala / Betty Droid / Karis / Voe Atell / Angel / BNI-393 / Female Aleena / Female Patitite / Female Rebel #1 / Female Rebel #2 / Minister / Nightsister / Numa / Observation Droid / Old Aleena / Quarren Senator / Rig Nema / Servant Girl / Tactical Droid / Tryla / Twazzi in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (2008-2020)

— Silas’s Mom in “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” (2020)

— Hangar Officer / Starkiller Technician in “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens” (2015)

Brianne Davis

– Born: Atlanta, Georgia, USA (4/21/1982)

– Known for:

— Lena Graves in “Six” (2017-2018)

— Swoff’s Girlfriend Kristina in “Jarhead” (2005)

— Detective Dancer in “Lucifer” (2020)

Diana Scarwid

– Born: Savannah, Georgia, USA (8/27/1955)

– Known for:

— Jody in “What Lies Beneath” (2000)

— Christina Crawford (Adult) in “Mommie Dearest” (1981)

— Maureen Coyle in “Psycho III” (1986)

Lisa Sheridan

– Born: Macon, Georgia, USA (12/5/1974)

– Died: 2/25/2019

– Known for:

— Chloe Tanner in “FreakyLinks” (2000-2001)

— Shannon in “The 4400” (2007)

— Larkin Groves in “Invasion” (2005-2006)

Logan Browning

– Born: Atlanta, Georgia, USA (6/9/1989)

– Known for:

— Lizzie in “The Perfection” (2018)

— Sasha in “Bratz” (2007)

— Samantha White in “Dear White People” (2017-2021)

